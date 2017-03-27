Lucid Air luxury electric car: Bloomberg gets brief ride
Lucid Motors unveiled its Air luxury sedan in December, promising a range of up to 400 miles, power of 1,000 horsepower, and cutting-edge technology. But very few people outside the company have gotten more than a glimpse at what, on paper, looks like a Tesla-rivaling luxury sedan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Suenixon2277
|26
|Found dog
|Thu
|Ray Marshall
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|blank
|5
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC