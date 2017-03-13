Lucid Air EV Will Start at $60,000

Lucid Air EV Will Start at $60,000

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

Lucid Motors has announced that the company's first model, the Air, will have a starting price of $60,000 before any federal or local tax credits. This is the first time the California-based EV company has announced any kind of official pricing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) 11 hr Jesus 6
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Tue True Christian wi... 4
Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16) Mon footguymike 5
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 11 Sis Marian Roberta 2,674
Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15) Jan '17 gigi53 6
Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11) Oct '16 Unknown source 8
Snapchat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Meee 1
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC