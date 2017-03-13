Lucid Air EV Will Start at $60,000
Lucid Motors has announced that the company's first model, the Air, will have a starting price of $60,000 before any federal or local tax credits. This is the first time the California-based EV company has announced any kind of official pricing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|Jesus
|6
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mon
|footguymike
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Sis Marian Roberta
|2,674
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan '17
|gigi53
|6
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
|Snapchat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Meee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC