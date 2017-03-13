Human remains found in south-central ...

Human remains found in south-central Arizona desert

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Yuma Sun

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the remains were found near Red Rock in the southern part of the county. Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says she cannot say if the bones were buried or left on the desert surface.

