Human remains found in south-central Arizona desert
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the remains were found near Red Rock in the southern part of the county. Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says she cannot say if the bones were buried or left on the desert surface.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|5 hr
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|footguymike
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Sis Marian Roberta
|2,674
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|blank
|5
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan '17
|gigi53
|6
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
|Snapchat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Meee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC