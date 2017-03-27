DPS: 2 dirt bike riders killed in cra...

DPS: 2 dirt bike riders killed in crash on SR-84

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: ABC15.com

Authorities say two people riding dirt bikes were killed in a late-night crash on Saturday near Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a black sedan crashed into two dirt bikes while driving westbound on State Route 84 west of Casa Grande.

