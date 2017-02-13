Speculators buy land near proposed freeways in Pinal County
Speculators buy land near proposed freeways in Pinal County Speculators are buying vacant property near proposed freeways in Pinal County in anticipation of a building boom. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kCPP3K The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that investors and developers are banking on the proposed Interstate 11 and the north-south freeway that would connect The most notable transaction is an 11,000-acre buy by Pinal Land Holdings LLC, which followed the $114 million sale with annexation into the city of Coolidge in early 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Feb 3
|Mark Kinney
|18
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 1
|justice seeker
|50
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|Tom
|36
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan 29
|gigi53
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan 24
|i am chandler
|63
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec '16
|Buffle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC