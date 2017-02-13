Speculators buy land near proposed fr...

Speculators buy land near proposed freeways in Pinal County

1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Speculators buy land near proposed freeways in Pinal County Speculators are buying vacant property near proposed freeways in Pinal County in anticipation of a building boom. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kCPP3K The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that investors and developers are banking on the proposed Interstate 11 and the north-south freeway that would connect The most notable transaction is an 11,000-acre buy by Pinal Land Holdings LLC, which followed the $114 million sale with annexation into the city of Coolidge in early 2014.

