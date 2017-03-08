Sanctuary holds 7 cows saved from slaughter to promote peace

In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, photo, Prayag Narayan Misra stands by Laila, a cow rescued by the Goshala cow sanctuary in San Tan Valley, Ariz. In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, photo, Prayag Narayan Misra stands by Laila, a cow rescued by the Goshala cow sanctuary in San Tan Valley, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.