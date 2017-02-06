Roadside 'space capsule' causes stir on Arizona interstate
A space capsule-like item on the side of an Arizona interstate caught the attention of drivers Monday who may have thought astronauts touched down in the desert. Several motorists traveling along Interstate 10 just outside Casa Grande, Arizona about 50 miles south of Phoenix contacted authorities after spotting the capsule, which turned out to be a cement truck drum repurposed into a piece of art, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a tweet.
