Pinal County authorities investigate double homicide

Friday Feb 3

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Mark Reynoso and 28-year-old Maria Desantiago were shot to death at an apartment on Tuesday. Sheriff's officials say they believe Desantiago and Reynoso were a couple.

