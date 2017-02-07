PCSO continues search for Casa Grande man
On Jan. 3, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb held a press conference to discuss 25-year-old Cody Robert Virgin's disappearance. Virgin's car, a 2013 Dodge Dart, was found abandoned in a desert area near Silver Estates on Jan. 31. According to authorities, rake and shovel-like marks were discovered in the dirt around the car, indicating that someone may have been attempting to hide shoe imprints or other incriminating evidence.
