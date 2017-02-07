PCSO continues search for Casa Grande...

PCSO continues search for Casa Grande man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: ABC15.com

On Jan. 3, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb held a press conference to discuss 25-year-old Cody Robert Virgin's disappearance. Virgin's car, a 2013 Dodge Dart, was found abandoned in a desert area near Silver Estates on Jan. 31. According to authorities, rake and shovel-like marks were discovered in the dirt around the car, indicating that someone may have been attempting to hide shoe imprints or other incriminating evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 22 hr zeke the Pinhead 2,663
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Feb 3 Mark Kinney 18
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Feb 1 justice seeker 50
Global Water Company (Feb '09) Feb 1 Tom 36
Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15) Jan 29 gigi53 6
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Jan 24 i am chandler 63
Reagan Foxx milf Dec '16 Buffle 2
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC