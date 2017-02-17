Charred body of missing Casa Grande m...

Charred body of missing Casa Grande man found, suspect in custody

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PINAL COUNTY, AZ - Authorities may have found the body of a Casa Grande man who went missing earlier this week. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said a charred body was found south of the Coolidge Municipal Airport on Saturday MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE .

