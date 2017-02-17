Charred body of missing Casa Grande man found, suspect in custody
PINAL COUNTY, AZ - Authorities may have found the body of a Casa Grande man who went missing earlier this week. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said a charred body was found south of the Coolidge Municipal Airport on Saturday MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Fri
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,666
|Alyssa Valdez
|Thu
|Anonymous
|2
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|5
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Feb 3
|Mark Kinney
|18
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 1
|justice seeker
|50
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|Tom
|36
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan 29
|gigi53
|6
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC