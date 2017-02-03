Arrest made in missing man's death

Pinal County officials have made an arrest after a man from Casa Grande reported missing this week was found dead. Cody Robert Virgin, 25, was reported missing from the Arizona City area and he was last heard from around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old William Daniel Randolph was arrested in connection with Virgin's disappearance and death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.