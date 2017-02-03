Arrest made in missing man's death
Pinal County officials have made an arrest after a man from Casa Grande reported missing this week was found dead. Cody Robert Virgin, 25, was reported missing from the Arizona City area and he was last heard from around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old William Daniel Randolph was arrested in connection with Virgin's disappearance and death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|Mark Kinney
|18
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Jennifer
|2,661
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 1
|justice seeker
|50
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|Tom
|36
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan 29
|gigi53
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan 24
|i am chandler
|63
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec '16
|Buffle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC