Supervisors start 2017 discussing potential bond package, say there...
The Pinal County Board of Supervisors began 2017 with a public hearing for a potential land purchase for economic development purposes. The public hearing, mandated by Arizona State Statue, was to discuss and take public input on a bond package that would facilitate a purchase of land west of Casa Grande that would be utilized or leased for future industrial, manufacturing, distribution or similar activities and projects.
