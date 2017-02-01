Student claims discrimination over ou...

Student claims discrimination over outfit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: ABC15.com

An openly gay high school student claims his school photoshopped his clothes to make him fit in better. "I'm just an outrageous, bubbly, charismatic person," said Castro, sitting outside the Casa Grande City Hall on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 10 hr Jennifer 2,661
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Wed justice seeker 50
Global Water Company (Feb '09) Wed Tom 36
Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15) Jan 29 gigi53 6
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Jan 24 i am chandler 63
Reagan Foxx milf Dec '16 Buffle 2
Personal Security Dec '16 Privet Properity 1
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC