Pinal County inmate who pulled eye out reaches plea deal

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

CASA GRANDE, AZ - A Pinal County jail inmate who pulled one of his eyeballs out of its socket while in custody has accepted a plea agreement in his case. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Colin Corkhill on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault.

