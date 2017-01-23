Pinal County inmate who pulled eye out reaches plea deal
CASA GRANDE, AZ - A Pinal County jail inmate who pulled one of his eyeballs out of its socket while in custody has accepted a plea agreement in his case. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Colin Corkhill on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault.
