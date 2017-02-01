Pima County's first chief medical examiner gets to work
Pinal County in southern Arizona has added a new position of chief medical examiner, meaning it no longer has to outsource and pay neighboring jurisdictions for crime work. The move is expected to save the county thousands of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Mark Kinney
|18
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Jennifer
|2,661
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Wed
|justice seeker
|50
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Tom
|36
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan 29
|gigi53
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan 24
|i am chandler
|63
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec '16
|Buffle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC