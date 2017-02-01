Pima County's first chief medical exa...

Pima County's first chief medical examiner gets to work

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Yuma Sun

Pinal County in southern Arizona has added a new position of chief medical examiner, meaning it no longer has to outsource and pay neighboring jurisdictions for crime work. The move is expected to save the county thousands of dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) 8 hr Mark Kinney 18
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Thu Jennifer 2,661
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Wed justice seeker 50
Global Water Company (Feb '09) Wed Tom 36
Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15) Jan 29 gigi53 6
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Jan 24 i am chandler 63
Reagan Foxx milf Dec '16 Buffle 2
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC