MLS' United signs former Loons defender Brent Kallman
Defender Brent Kallman, who grew up in Woodbury, will join the first-year Major League Soccer franchise after making a jump from the club's North American Soccer League roster, the team announced Monday. The Loons, en route to Casa Grande, Ariz., to begin preseason training Tuesday, also added Ibson, a veteran midfielder from Brazil who played parts of two seasons with the club.
