Real Salt Lake signs Jose Hernandez to homegrown deal
Real Salt Lake has signed UCLA and RSL-Arizona product Jose Hernandez to a homegrown deal, general manager Craig Waibel announced Monday in a town hall meeting. Hernandez, 20, played for two years at UCLA, where he earned numerous accolades, including being named Pac-12 Co-Player of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RSL Sopabox.
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Personal Security
|Dec 19
|Privet Properity
|1
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Dec '16
|ofnr
|61
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Lee
|34
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Anna
|5
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC