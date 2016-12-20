Real Salt Lake signs Jose Hernandez t...

Real Salt Lake signs Jose Hernandez to homegrown deal

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: RSL Sopabox

Real Salt Lake has signed UCLA and RSL-Arizona product Jose Hernandez to a homegrown deal, general manager Craig Waibel announced Monday in a town hall meeting. Hernandez, 20, played for two years at UCLA, where he earned numerous accolades, including being named Pac-12 Co-Player of the Year.

