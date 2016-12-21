PD: Casa Grande teens bring gun to school
The Casa Grande Police Department has arrested two high school boys at Casa Grande Union High School around 9:40 a.m. Friday after police say the teenagers brought a handgun and ammunition to school. According to police, the 15-year-old had a handgun in his backpack when he arrived to school; the gun was not loaded, but ammunition was found in the backpack.
