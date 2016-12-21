Lucid reveals electric car prototype,...

Lucid reveals electric car prototype, announces Arizona production

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: MotorAuthority

Just as Faraday Future struggles to get its plant off the ground , another Chinese-backed electric car startup based in the United States has chosen a location for its own plant. The company is Lucid , formerly known as Atieva, and on Tuesday it announced plans to build a $700 million plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.

