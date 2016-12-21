Lucid Motors' electric car coming lat...

Lucid Motors' electric car coming later this month, could have 1,000hp

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Digital Trends

Many companies are targeting Tesla Motors with new electric cars, but Lucid Motors, the California-based startup formerly known as Atieva , may actually hit the bullseye. The company plans to unveil an "executive sedan" December 14 and, if a new report from Automotive News is any indication, it could be quite the contender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Dec 21 justice seeker 2,650
Reagan Foxx milf Dec 21 Buffle 2
Personal Security Dec 19 Privet Properity 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Dec 5 ofnr 61
Global Water Company (Feb '09) Dec 2 Lee 34
Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15) Oct '16 Anna 5
Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11) Oct '16 Unknown source 8
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,426

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC