Crash delays westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande
A crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande temporarily blocked traffic lanes Saturday afternoon, causing motorists to use the shoulder to bypass the site, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported. Crash delays westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande A crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande temporarily blocked traffic lanes Saturday afternoon, causing motorists to use the shoulder to bypass the site, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|justice seeker
|2,650
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Personal Security
|Dec 19
|Privet Properity
|1
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Dec 5
|ofnr
|61
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Dec 2
|Lee
|34
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Anna
|5
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC