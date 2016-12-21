Car drives into ditch near Casa Grand...

Car drives into ditch near Casa Grande; 3-year-old seriously injured

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A car with an infant and a 3-year-old drove into a ditch off of SR-347 in Arizona, leaving the 3-year-old with serious injuries. Car drives into ditch near Casa Grande; 3-year-old seriously injured A car with an infant and a 3-year-old drove into a ditch off of SR-347 in Arizona, leaving the 3-year-old with serious injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 6 Zeke The Pinhead 2,655
Reagan Foxx milf Dec 21 Buffle 2
Personal Security Dec 19 Privet Properity 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Dec '16 ofnr 61
Global Water Company (Feb '09) Dec '16 Lee 34
Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15) Oct '16 Anna 5
Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11) Oct '16 Unknown source 8
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC