A sixth candidate will interview for Scottsdale city manager
Joseph L. Lessard, former assistant city manager of Austin, Texas, will interview for Scottsdale's city manager position Dec. 7 and 8. He will join two other finalists participating in the latest round of interviews: John Kross, town manager of Queen Creek, Arizona; and James V. Thompson, former city manager of Casa Grande, Arizona.
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|justice seeker
|2,650
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Personal Security
|Dec 19
|Privet Properity
|1
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Dec 5
|ofnr
|61
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Dec 2
|Lee
|34
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Anna
|5
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
