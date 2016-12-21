A Fitting Finish to Paul Babeu's No Good, Very Bad Year
To cop a line from the late, great Otis Redding, soon-to-be-ex-Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu is Arizona politics' new "Mr. Pitiful. Having been being clobbered in November by Republican-turned-Independent-turned-Democrat Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's First Congressional District race, come midnight on December 31, the ethically challenged lawman and onetime Fox News darling will no longer be able to wear his spiffy sheriff's uniform.
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|justice seeker
|2,650
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Personal Security
|Dec 19
|Privet Properity
|1
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Dec 5
|ofnr
|61
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Dec 2
|Lee
|34
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Anna
|5
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
