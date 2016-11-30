City Council will interview two more city manager candidates Dec. 8
John Kross, town manager of Queen Creek, Arizona, and James V. Thompson, former city manager of Casa Grande, Arizona, are additional candidates who will be considered for Scottsdale city manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|justice seeker
|2,650
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Personal Security
|Dec 19
|Privet Properity
|1
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Dec 5
|ofnr
|61
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Dec 2
|Lee
|34
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Anna
|5
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC