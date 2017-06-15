Jasper County Sheriffa s Office Looki...

Jasper County Sheriffa s Office Looking For Missing Teen

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Nancy Medrano. She was last seen on June 14th at 9:36 pm at 14841 County Road 60 in Carthage.

