Fundraising goal met to fix Boots Court's hail-damaged neon
Only five days after it launched, a GoFundMe campaign to repair architectural neon lighting at the Boots Court in Carthage, Missouri, met its goal of $4,000. That was the estimated cost to fix the neon, which was damaged by a severe hailstorm last week, with some stones measuring 2 inches in diameter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Add your comments below
Carthage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oronogo History (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Bobby Romines
|16
|Northern Cherokee Nation of Missouri and Arkansas (Oct '06)
|Jun 12
|Starr Tawny Eagle
|394
|Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16)
|May '17
|Wanting Justice
|13
|Diamond school board
|Apr '17
|Still watching
|3
|Freeloaders (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Anyone knows Wendell Smith
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Any Lesbians In Carthage
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carthage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC