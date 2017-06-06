Fundraising goal met to fix Boots Cou...

Fundraising goal met to fix Boots Court's hail-damaged neon

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Route 66 News

Only five days after it launched, a GoFundMe campaign to repair architectural neon lighting at the Boots Court in Carthage, Missouri, met its goal of $4,000. That was the estimated cost to fix the neon, which was damaged by a severe hailstorm last week, with some stones measuring 2 inches in diameter.

Carthage, MO

