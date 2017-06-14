Arrest Made In Shooting Death of Carthage Man

An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a Carthage man and the shooting of another Carthage man in Sarcoxie Tuesday morning. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Taylor Anderson of Carthage was found dead at a roadside location on Gum Road, west of County Road 30 at 1:30am Tuesday.

