Arrest Made In Shooting Death of Carthage Man
An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a Carthage man and the shooting of another Carthage man in Sarcoxie Tuesday morning. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Taylor Anderson of Carthage was found dead at a roadside location on Gum Road, west of County Road 30 at 1:30am Tuesday.
