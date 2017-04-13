Carthage Man Wanted On Child Molestation Charges
A 25-year-old Carthage man is wanted on child molestation charges. Carthage Police say a warrant has been issued for Isaac Benz after a report was made by a 14-year-old girl on Tuesday who told investigators at the Children's Center in Joplin that she was sexually molested by the man.
