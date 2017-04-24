2 Children Injured In Crash Near Carthage

Two children from Avilla were injured in a one vehicle crash Sunday evening north of Carthage. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup driven by 37-year-old Brandy Ritchie of Avilla was going east on Juniper Road just before 6pm when her pickup ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the right side of the road again and hit a fence.

