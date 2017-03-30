Sarcoxie Couple Arrested For Armed Ro...

Sarcoxie Couple Arrested For Armed Robbery

Two people are in custody for armed robbery in Carthage. Charles Edward Banks, 37, and Nichole Elaine Cook, 36, both of Sarcoxie, are in the Jasper County Jail on multiple charges related to an incident NewsTalk KZRG reported on earlier this week.

