Miller Man Killed in Head-On Collision

A Man from Miller was killed in a two vehicle accident in Jasper County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Brandon Pennington was traveling on Highway 96, east of Carthage when he was struck head-on by 23-year-old Jamal Douglas of Bartow, Florida, who had crossed the center line into Pennington's lane just before 12:45 p.m. Douglas and a passenger in Pennington's car, 6-year-old Dayton Pennington were taken to Joplin hospitals with moderate injuries.

