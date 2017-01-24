0124Electronics.jpg
Some Carthage 8th graders had the opportunity to experience some high school technical classes on Tuesday. Students from the Project Lead the Way-Gateway To Technology program toured the Carthage Technical Center and experience technical classes in a high school setting.
