Missouri's new old Route 66 bridge

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Route 66 News

Jasper County officials on Wednesday marked the dedication of a new bridge on old Route 66 west of Carthage, Missouri, designed to resemble the 1922 bridge it replaced. Above is a Larry Askren photo, via Facebook, of the new bridge as it was being built in September.

