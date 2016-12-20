Jasper County Men Charged With Shooting At Newton County Deputy
Two Jasper County men are behind bars, charged with 1st degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action after firing multiple shots at a Newton County sheriff's deputy late Monday afternoon. 29-year-old Joel Alexander Bell of Carthage and 24-year-old Andrew Mitchell Utley of Webb City were apprehended around 4 p.m in Neosho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Carthage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|MOE
|9
|Northern Cherokee Nation of Missouri and Arkansas (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Serching
|383
|21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Pamela Christensen
|6
|Junior fields cheating again
|Sep '16
|Sheriff Hopper
|2
|Oronogo History (Jun '09)
|Aug '16
|OBanion
|15
|hillary clinton irs investigation
|Aug '16
|Norman Vn
|1
|Looking for Scott A. Stewart (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Felicia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carthage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC