Jasper County Men Charged With Shooting At Newton County Deputy

Two Jasper County men are behind bars, charged with 1st degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action after firing multiple shots at a Newton County sheriff's deputy late Monday afternoon. 29-year-old Joel Alexander Bell of Carthage and 24-year-old Andrew Mitchell Utley of Webb City were apprehended around 4 p.m in Neosho.

