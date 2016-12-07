Carthage Man Indicted As Part Of Meth...

Carthage Man Indicted As Part Of Meth Ring

Wednesday Dec 7

A Carthage man is among nine people who have been indicted for conspiring to deal meth. 27-year-old Jarub Ray Baird was one of nine people indicted by a Kansas City grand jury.

