2 Arrested After Car & Foot Chase

Monday Dec 5

Two people are in custody after a chase and search for a suspect early Monday morning . The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they checked a car driven by 47-year-old Harold Jones of Joplin just before 2am and found his license had been revoked.

