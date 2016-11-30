MoDOT accelerates replacement of Carthage bridge
The Missouri Department of Transportation is greatly accelerating the replacement of a railroad bridge on Missouri 96, aka Route 66, on the northeast side of Carthage, Missouri, giving hope the project will prove much less disruptive to Route 66 businesses. Place signs on the Route 66 detour of North Garrison Street - an old alignment of Route 66 - before 2017 tourism season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Add your comments below
Carthage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|MOE
|9
|Northern Cherokee Nation of Missouri and Arkansas (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|Serching
|383
|21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Pamela Christensen
|6
|Junior fields cheating again
|Sep '16
|Sheriff Hopper
|2
|Oronogo History (Jun '09)
|Aug '16
|OBanion
|15
|hillary clinton irs investigation
|Aug '16
|Norman Vn
|1
|Looking for Scott A. Stewart (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Felicia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carthage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC