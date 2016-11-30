MoDOT accelerates replacement of Carthage bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation is greatly accelerating the replacement of a railroad bridge on Missouri 96, aka Route 66, on the northeast side of Carthage, Missouri, giving hope the project will prove much less disruptive to Route 66 businesses. Place signs on the Route 66 detour of North Garrison Street - an old alignment of Route 66 - before 2017 tourism season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.