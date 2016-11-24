5 Vehicle Chain Reaction Accident In ...

5 Vehicle Chain Reaction Accident In Jasper County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Five vehicles were involved in a chain reaction accident Wednesday night in Jasper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says cars driven by 70-year-old Judy Lambeth of Carthage and 28-year-old Chelsea Lee of Carthage were stopped at Highway 59 north of Apple Road, waiting for traffic around 5:25pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carthage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16) Nov '16 MOE 9
Northern Cherokee Nation of Missouri and Arkansas (Oct '06) Nov '16 Serching 383
21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10) Sep '16 Pamela Christensen 6
Junior fields cheating again Sep '16 Sheriff Hopper 2
Oronogo History (Jun '09) Aug '16 OBanion 15
hillary clinton irs investigation Aug '16 Norman Vn 1
Looking for Scott A. Stewart (Jan '10) Jul '16 Felicia 4
See all Carthage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carthage Forum Now

Carthage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carthage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Carthage, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,250

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC