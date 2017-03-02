Stuff from #KiTC! Thursday, March 2nd, 2017

Jude T-shirt ! You need to get yours too! Just $10 here at River Radio Studios on Rt. 13 in Carterville! Also at Country Financial by 17th Street in Marion, Anderson's Warehouse Furniture on South Avenue in Herrin, Mom's Milk Boutique in West Frankfort, Valvoline Express next to Rural King in Carbondale, and J. Bacher Fine Jewelry in Harrisburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOOZ-FM Carterville.