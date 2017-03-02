Stuff from #KiTC! Thursday, March 2nd...

Stuff from #KiTC! Thursday, March 2nd, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WOOZ-FM Carterville

Jude T-shirt ! You need to get yours too! Just $10 here at River Radio Studios on Rt. 13 in Carterville! Also at Country Financial by 17th Street in Marion, Anderson's Warehouse Furniture on South Avenue in Herrin, Mom's Milk Boutique in West Frankfort, Valvoline Express next to Rural King in Carbondale, and J. Bacher Fine Jewelry in Harrisburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOOZ-FM Carterville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Go Fund ME page for Carlos? 10 min not surprised 3
Herrin so called finest 20 min Badge bunny 4
Who are the toughest guys in Town? 22 min hmmm 33
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... 35 min spud 79
OMG Dennis Turner WSIL-TV 3 hr lefty 3
John Frost for Mayor 4 hr Vote 72
John Front for Mayor 7 hr Sam 21
See all Carterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carterville Forum Now

Carterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Carterville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC