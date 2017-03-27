SIU president calls bill for nursing ...

SIU president calls bill for nursing program expansions a 'bad policy idea'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Daily Egyptian

SIU President Randy Dunn speaks to members of the press after the SIU Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Meridian Ballroom at SIU-Edwardsville. (Brian Munoz SIU President Randy Dunn speaks to members of the press after the SIU Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Meridian Ballroom at SIU-Edwardsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James McIntosh AKA kevin spears 7 min Both ways 8
Melville Melville Melville 35 min frfr 7
Pigs are Pigs 54 min Imakemyselfgiggle 8
John Frost for Mayor 12 hr voteFrost 201
John Front for Mayor Wed Trollforfun 62
worst water issues in so il in carterville Mar 28 Lol ya 26
Lamazzi Mar 27 Lexus 2
See all Carterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carterville Forum Now

Carterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Carterville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC