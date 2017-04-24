John Fulton retires after a productiv...

John Fulton retires after a productive career helping others

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Lincoln Daily News

Fulton's extension career started in 1980 in Sangamon County, and even as a young teen, Fulton was doing work at an extension office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know who Johnston City was named af... (Aug '10) 7 hr History 10
Cody Carter (May '16) 9 hr Good Times 6
Meth is bad 10 hr Meco 10
Knock,knock 11 hr Kwok 2
Carterville Mayor (Jul '13) 13 hr Ex worker 713
Jobs at carterville city 13 hr Ex worker 4
Cluster on west grand 16 hr Ogre1 4
See all Carterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carterville Forum Now

Carterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carterville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC