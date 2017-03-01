Ozzy Osborne to perform near Carbondale during solar eclipse
One of the biggest names in rock and roll will be headlining Moonstock, a southern Illinois solar eclipse themed four-day music festival hosted by Walkers Bluff in Carterville. Ozzy Osborne is set to perform "Bark at the Moon" at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the exact time the solar eclipse takes full effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher / bartender ?????
|11 min
|SIU
|3
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|21 min
|Iknowitall
|84
|Jim Mitchell Has To Go
|43 min
|Read the Laws
|82
|illegal in west frankfort
|1 hr
|x
|10
|OMG Dennis Turner WSIL-TV
|5 hr
|lefty
|3
|John Frost for Mayor
|6 hr
|Vote
|72
|John Front for Mayor
|9 hr
|Sam
|21
Find what you want!
Search Carterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC