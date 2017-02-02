Drive Away the Cold Coat Drive
State Senator Dale Fowler joined me on the air this morning to talk about our "Drive Away the Cold" Coat Drive! You can help a child in need this winter by bringing a new, or gently used coat to any Auto Credit location, or by River Radio studios on Rt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOOZ-FM Carterville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|melville
|37 min
|idiots
|28
|Who are the toughest guys in Town?
|1 hr
|Tuff
|5
|Who's running for mayor?
|1 hr
|Geyser on your pr...
|66
|Niki connor (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Biker chick
|20
|Beware of Captain Plumbing
|2 hr
|Daddy
|7
|New squad car
|3 hr
|Mayor
|3
|billy malone
|3 hr
|Kay
|20
Find what you want!
Search Carterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC