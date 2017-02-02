Drive Away the Cold Coat Drive

Drive Away the Cold Coat Drive

State Senator Dale Fowler joined me on the air this morning to talk about our "Drive Away the Cold" Coat Drive! You can help a child in need this winter by bringing a new, or gently used coat to any Auto Credit location, or by River Radio studios on Rt.

Carterville, IL

