7 community colleges to split 'stopgap' budget leftovers

Lake Land College in Mattoon is one of seven community-college districts slated to receive $3 million remaining from last summer's temporary, "stopgap" state budget. The following colleges would receive $428,571.42 under the supplemental allocation proposed by the executive director of the Illinois Community College Board: Lake Land, Illinois Eastern Community Colleges , Kaskaskia College , John A. Logan College , Rend lake College , Shawnee Community College and Southeastern Community College .

