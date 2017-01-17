50th Anniversary: Dean and Bernadine
Dean and Bernadine Vaughn, of Carterville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewing of their vows and a reception hosted by their children on Dec. 18 in Marion. They married on Dec. 29, 1966 in Hurst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayors (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Sandman
|15
|Prison Employee
|3 hr
|Timmy
|2
|John Frost for Mayor
|3 hr
|Wes
|28
|Stacey mcbride
|Thu
|Hope it helps
|2
|wsil
|Thu
|Chad
|4
|Illinois state police make over $100,000 a year... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Trump
|49
|Jalah Gray
|Jan 13
|Pjhawk
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC