50th Anniversary: Dean and Bernadine

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Dean and Bernadine Vaughn, of Carterville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewing of their vows and a reception hosted by their children on Dec. 18 in Marion. They married on Dec. 29, 1966 in Hurst.

