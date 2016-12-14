Courtesy https://www.flickr.com/photo...

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WJPF-AM Carterville

City leaders in Carterville got the public's input Tuesday nigh about the possibility of the city's first video gaming license. Those in favor of video gaming said that it would be a great way to pay for city improvements while avoiding raising taxes.

