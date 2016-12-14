Courtesy
City leaders in Carterville got the public's input Tuesday nigh about the possibility of the city's first video gaming license. Those in favor of video gaming said that it would be a great way to pay for city improvements while avoiding raising taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJPF-AM Carterville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murphy's House of Tattoos
|2 hr
|Jack
|14
|Feed the birds
|2 hr
|Birdman
|6
|The Ranch Bar
|2 hr
|ranch country clu...
|12
|Baddest Mf In JC History (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Badass
|5
|John Frost for Mayor
|Fri
|Not kidding
|20
|Do you approve of John Bradley as State Represe... (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Navy
|38
|John Bradley running scared in next years election (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Steve
|20
Find what you want!
Search Carterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC