$3M in emergency funds headed to Illinois community colleges
The Illinois board in charge of community colleges has approved distribution of $3 million in emergency funds to help schools across the state that are in need. Illinois Community College Board chairman Lazaro Lopez said during Wednesday's meeting in Carterville that Illinois community colleges will continue to struggle until there is a stable budget in Springfield.
