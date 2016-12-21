$3M in emergency funds headed to Illi...

$3M in emergency funds headed to Illinois community colleges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Daily Herald

The Illinois board in charge of community colleges has approved distribution of $3 million in emergency funds to help schools across the state that are in need. Illinois Community College Board chairman Lazaro Lopez said during Wednesday's meeting in Carterville that Illinois community colleges will continue to struggle until there is a stable budget in Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tim freeman 1 hr John 2
Kirk Wallace (Jan '14) 1 hr He is cute 19
Biggest dong in Jc history? 2 hr Terry Dillow 17
Merry Christmas 3 hr Lovetoall 1
Mistress (Apr '16) 4 hr Curious 4
Canidates for School Board 5 hr Betty 18
Schreta... the Carbondale hoe 5 hr Blahh 1
See all Carterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carterville Forum Now

Carterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Carterville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,108

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC