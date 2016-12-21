Runaway teenager sought by Carbondale police
Carbondale police are asking for help in finding a teenager missing since Sunday, according to a news release from the department. Cassandra R. Brooks, 17, was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue.
