True Blessing': Martin celebrates 100th birthday with more than 70 loved ones

Surrounded by family members spanning four generations, 100-year-old Mamie Martin displays an upward fist-pump after blowing out the candles on her sewing machine birthday cake. The festivities featured more than 70 loved ones at Cauble Park in Acworth June 24 Giving "credit to the Lord" for her longevity, Mamie Estelle Martin was delighted to celebrate her 100th birthday, alongside more than 70 loved ones June 24. The Cartersville resident's birthday week, which overflowed with joyous gatherings, was capped off with the annual Cline/Curtis reunion at Cauble Park in Acworth.

